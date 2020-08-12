Funeral arrangements announced for Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson

A community says goodbye to a councilman who dedicated his life to serving others

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson is being remembered by family and friends as a man who spent his life giving back to others. 65 year old Jackson passed away Friday August 7th, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been set to take place Thursday, August 12 at 12p.m. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those who would like to bid Jackson a final farewell will be able to do so by watching the live streamed homegoing service.

Some family, friends, and members of the community had an opportunity to say goodbye to the County Councilman Wednesday afternoon during a visitation ceremony held at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road where Jackson wore various hats, including Chairman of the Deacon Board, as well as Vice Chair of the Executive Board of Trustees.

Outside of the church Jackson was determined to serve as well. Chip Jackson represented District 9 on the County Council, a position he held since 2016. Prior to that, Jackson served as the Richland School District 2 Board of Trustees for 8 years.

Jackson is survived by his wife Patricia, his mother, a brother, two children, and grandchild.

Click HERE to view Jackson’s obituary or to leave words of encouragement for the family

Homegoing Service can be viewed HERE Thursday 12p.m.