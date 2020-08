Lexington offers free drive through testing sites

Testing is offered Monday through Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Medical Center is now offering free drive-through 19 testing five days a week.

The screenings take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m

The address is 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia.

You do not need to have an appointment or any symptoms in order to be tested.

Officials say results should be ready in around seven days.