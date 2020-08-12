McMaster: State schools receive $10 million in PPE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Gov. Henry McMaster wants to ensure students, teachers and staff all feel safe when reopening this fall.

Wednesday the governor announced the state will purchase and distribute ten-million dollars worth of personal protective equipment.

70 of the states 81 school districts requested PPE funding.

McMaster says the PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.