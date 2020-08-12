The Senate Re-Open SC committee to hold meeting today at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — The Senate Re-Open South Carolina committee will hold a meeting this afternoon at the State House.

The meeting on the current efforts to combat Covid-19 will begin at 1 p.m.

Lawmakers will hear from officials from MUSC, DHEC, the Department of Education, and several others.

The Testing and Tracing subcommittee will also hold a meeting this morning at 11 a.m. to discuss updates on contact tracing and testing efforts.