Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Family, friends, and members of the community said goodbye to County Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson Wednesday.

A visitation was held at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

Chip Jackson represented District 9 on the county council.

Jackson’s service with the county council began in 2016.

Councilman Jackson is survived by his wife Pat, his mother, children, and grandchild.