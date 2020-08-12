What a Harris, Biden presidential ticket means for democratic voters in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — We now know who will be on the Democratic presidential ticket this fall, as Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

“She brings a youthfulness and a vitality to the party ticket, and we’re pretty excited about her,” said Trav Robertson, Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party

Robertson said he’s met Harris before when she was traveling the state. He said the SCDP is excited about a Biden, Harris team.

“There seems to be a little more buzz about Sen. Harris now as opposed to the primary in South Carolina. I think folks were looking for a candidate they thought could defeat Donald Trump, and now there is excitement about her candidacy,” said Robertson.

Robertson said Biden’s choice of Harris is historic and makes for a transformative ticket.

“I think she definitely energizes women of color and African American women. And I think that’s very exciting in South Carolina because you now have over a million non-white registered voters, 30% of the registered voters in this state are people of color. And then also 56 and a half to 57% of the registered voters in South Carolina are women,” said Robertson.

Although not all Democratic voters may support Biden’s choice, Robertson said he thinks the party will come together.

“I think you’re going to see the far-left of the party, the center-left and the center of the Democratic party come together. Because we’ve got one goal, and that is to not only win up and down the ticket but beat Donald Trump,” said Robertson.

In response to Biden’s announcement, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement: