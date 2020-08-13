New parking payment options coming to Five Points

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– No more excuses for not feeding the meter in Five Points.

The City of Columbia announced the installation of new Solar Luke II pay stations in what they are calling the Harden St. lot, what used to be the Exxon lot.

The new meters allow customers to pay with cash, card, or by phone.

They will begin use next wednesday.

You can also get text updates when the meter is about to expire and add more time without heading back to your car.

Its not cheap though, before 4pm parking is one dollar an hour, after 4pm its a $5 flat rate, on the weekends after 4pm its $7.