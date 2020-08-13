PPE distributed to 70 of 81 school districts in S.C.

Lugoff, S.C. (WOLO) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants to make sure all school districts feel safe and prepared to reopen this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, he announced $10 million worth of personal protective equipment will be distributed to 70 school districts in the next few weeks.

On Thursday, McMaster was joined by local legislators at Wateree Elementary School in Kershaw County to talk about this distribution.

“If we don’t get them in school, face to face with the teachers, then education in our state is going to suffer. So what I hope that all the districts will do is to find ways for any parent that wants their children in that school, five days a week, face to face, that they’ll make arrangements to do that,” said McMaster.

70 of the state’s 81 school districts requested PPE, including Kershaw Co. School District.

“The logistical piece of this is just as important as actual school itself, and so getting the safeguards in place for our teachers and for our students is reassuring. And hopefully, it’s going to be reassuring to our community as well,” said Dr. Shane Robbins, Superintendent of Kershaw Co. School District.

Robbins said there is a plan in place should positive cases of COVID-19 occur.

“We know with 11,000 students, somebody’s going to be diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s all about how you respond to it. A plan is only as good as the way you enforce the plan,” said Robbins.

“Ultimately, our goal is to educate children and we know the best way to do that, particularly for young children this age, is to have them in the classroom. College students can learn virtually a lot better than these children can. A lot of children, they really suffer if they’re not in school. Of course, if they’re not in school then the parents have to make arrangements to do something with them,” said McMaster.

School districts have been preparing to safely bring back students for months.

“Our teachers are lesson planning just like they would potentially be in a virtual environment. So if we have to close schools, it’s not like we have this massive undertaking of preparation for our students,” said Robbins.

Having PPE helps ensure that each school has the resources it needs to succeed in providing a safe environment for students and faculty.

“This virus is nonpartisan in who it infects and who it kills. And that means we have to be nonpartisan in working together in our efforts to fight its effects,” said Sen. Vincent Sheheen of the 27th District.

PPE distributed includes adult and student masks, cloth masks, KN95 masks, face shields, gloves, gowns for nurses, cases of disinfecting wipes and gallons of hand sanitizer.