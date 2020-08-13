Richland County wants your input on plan to spend $2 million in federal aid

The county wants to use two grants from the Department of Housing and Urbn Development to address afforable housing

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Thursday evening the Richland County Community Planning and Development Department held a public hearing to discuss how the county plans to spend more than two million dollars in federal aid.

As of right now, the plan is to use two grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address affordable housing needs throughout the county.

One grant would go towards covering housing repairs for low and middle-income families. While another would be used to pay to tear down old housing to make room for new homes. During Thursday’s meeting, several residents asked if seniors will be included in the plan. According to county leaders they will be

The county would like to hear your comments or questions about the current plan and are asking citizen input until Wednesday August 19th. You can contact the Clerk of the Council’s Office by email at rccoco@richlandcountysc.gov

Or by calling the office at 803-576-2060.