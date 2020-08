Tropical Depression 11 is still about 2500 miles away from the southeast coast of the United States. It’s expected to get itself better organized over the next few days and become a tropical storm. But at this point it’s very unlikely that it will have any impact on us here in South Carolina for two reasons: 1) It will likely fall apart early next week. 2) If it stays together, it would likely stay well out to sea.

As always, please stay tuned.