Five Points annual ‘sidewalk sale’ is back all weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Five Points ‘Summer Sidewalk Sale’ is back this year.

Starting today, Friday August 14 you can head down to the entertainment district and find some great deals on merchandise from some of your favorite businesses in the five points area. The deals kicked off at Midnight and will end 11:3op.m. Sunday night.

The City of Columbia is reminding anyone who plans to head to Five Points to check out some of the fabulous finds, to make sure they bring their mask.

Columbia is one of several locations that is under a mask ordinance and you will be required to wear some type of face covering while you are enjoying the sale. City officials ask that you also remember to continue social distancing as you peruse your purchases.

