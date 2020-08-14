RCSD: Driver of suspicious vehicle tried to lure kids away

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deputies are looking for the driver of a suspicious vehicle who tried to lure kids.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old were riding their bikes in the neighborhood, when a man approached them in a dark vehicle.

The man asked the kids if they wanted “new lights” for their bikes, and if so, to meet him further down the road. The children, however, fled for home.

This happened around noon on Aug. 13 near a home on Fox Cove Court which is in northeast Richland County near Lake Carolina. When reporting the incident to news outlets, RCSD provided a picture from a social media post that alleged a similar incident in a neighboring jurisdiction. We have been unable to confirm the incident with multiple agencies.

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything that may help, please submit a tip to CRIMESC.COM.