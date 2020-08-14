Richland County Parks & Rec host Back to School Bash

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some Midlands students received free items needed to head back to class.

Getting the laundry list of back to school supplies can often put parents in a bind. the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made that even more challenging this year. the Richland County Parks and Recreation Department is helping ease the strain with their annual Back to School Bash.

The drive, through event kicked off this evening at Trenholm Park where parents could pick up free school supplies.

If you missed Friday’s event, you still have time.

Next Friday August 21st free supplies will be offered at Saint Andrews Park ( 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia, SC 29210) and again the following Friday, August 28th at North Springs Park (1320 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229) both days running from 6p.m. to 8 p.m both weeks. Children must be in the car during pick up and the a face covering for the driver is required.