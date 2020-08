Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday DHEC announced 1,015 new cases of COVID 19 and 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The announcement brings the total number of cases to 103,880, and deaths to 2,106.

DHEC officials say of the more than six thousand tests processed Thursday 15% were positive.

For a complete look at DHEC’s most recent COVID 19 report click here.