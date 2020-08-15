Teen accused of armed robbery arrested

Lexington,SC (WOLO) — The town of Lexington has arrested a 15 year old accused in an armed robbery that took place around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on East Main Street.

Officers responded to the Cedarcrest Village shopping center where they were told an armed robbery had just taken place. When authorities arrived they were greeted by a man claiming he had been robbed of his cell phone by a man with a gun.

The Lexington Police Department K-9 team began a track the suspect and within minutes, officers were led to an area within the Cedarcrest Village Apartments.

Officers contacted the teen on the phone they say he had just stolen and convinced him to surrender. He was taken into custody.

Due to his age, the juvenile is not being identified. The 15 year old is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he waits for his court date in family court.