DHEC: 986 new Coronavirus cases, 51 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 986 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 51 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 104,874, and confirmed deaths to 2,156.

DHEC officials say of the more than six thousand tests processed on Friday, 16.4% were positive.

For a complete look at DHEC’s most recent COVID-19 report click here.