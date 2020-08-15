LCSD searching for suspect in drive-by shooting earlier this month

LEXINGTON, S.C.(WOLO) The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in a Lexington subdivision earlier this month. Authorities say one suspect is already in custody.

19 year old Colen Deanthony Simms is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Luther Monroe Harris on two counts of attempted murder.

According to LCSD, Simms and Harris fired multiple shots from their car at two people standing in front of a home on Blue Lake Lane on August 2nd.

Officials say it started after a dispute over money, and one person was shot in the lower body but is expected to be okay.

Investigators are actively searching for Harris. If you know where he may be, you’re asked to call 888-274-6372, or submit a tip at crimesc.com.

Simms is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied him bond.