Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

ORANGEBURG, CO. (WOLO) The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say went missing earlier this week.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says 43-year-old Rubio Flores was reported missing on Saturday but has been missing for several days.

According to officials, Flores was last seen on August 11th around 10:30 p.m. at an I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County.
Flores is said to have walked off from acquaintances at the northbound I-95 rest area.

Rubio Flores is described as an Hispanic male with blue eyes standing around 5’4″ and weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build. His last known clothing is said to be black jeans and a black T-shirt.

If anyone has any information on Flores’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimesoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

