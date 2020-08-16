DHEC: 537 new Coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 537 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 9 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,466, and confirmed deaths to 2,165 in South Carolina.

DHEC officials say of the 4,886 tests processed on Saturday, 11% were positive.

For a complete look at DHEC’s most recent COVID-19 report click here.