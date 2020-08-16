One person killed in Kershaw County crash

KERSHAW, CO. (WOLO) According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, one person was killed and a baby was rescued after a single vehicle crash in the Elgin area of Kershaw County.

Officials say around 4 p.m. on Sunday, EMS and fire crews responded to a 911 call of a car that lost control and went into a pond. When authorities arrived on scene, they say the car was upside down in the pond. Deputies say they were able to pull the baby from the car, as well as the male driver.

According to officials, 27 year old Bernard Eric Taylor was pronounced dead on scene, and the baby was flown to Prisma Health in Richland County.