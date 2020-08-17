Frequently asked COVID-19 related questions as schools resume

Here is a list of some of the most common questions parents, student have as they head back to class

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As many of you get ready to either go back to school or prepare to send your children back to in person instruction there are a lot of questions still looming out there are the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The South Carolina Department of health and Environmental Control (DHEC) put together a list of some of the questions they are hearing the most from those of you with concerns over the ‘new normal’ and how it will translate into a classroom setting.

DHEC has responded to various questions ranging from how schools will be notified if there is a positive COVID-19 case in a school to who will be responsible for sending notification letters to parents, the school or DHEC. There have even been questions as to whether or not school nurses will be able to conduct coronavirus testing on site, an issue that is still being discussed by school and health officials.

Answers to those questions and the answers can be found by clicking on the link

HERE