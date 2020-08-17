Likely the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth

On Sunday, Death Valley California recorded a temperature of 130 degrees. This is likely the hottest temperature ever recorded on the planet. Yes, there have been other temperatures that have come in slightly hotter, but most experts dispute the validity of these temperatures. The 130° recorded yesterday was with state of the art equipment. As with all records, it will be examined by a group of scientists to ensure its accuracy.

