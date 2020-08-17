RCSD looks for man accused of swiping part off several cars

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help the locate a man wanted for stealing catalytic converters from several cars in the area.

Authorities say 22 year old Markeyvicis Jones is accused of breaking into at least nine motor vehicles at the Car Doctors located at 125 Calvin Drive. Officials say the owner of the business opened the business and discovered that the catalytic converters had been cut off of cars in the lot.