RCSD looks for man accused of swiping part off several cars
Officials say the suspect stole catalytic converters off at least nine cars in a business parking lot
Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help the locate a man wanted for stealing catalytic converters from several cars in the area.
Authorities say 22 year old Markeyvicis Jones is accused of breaking into at least nine motor vehicles at the Car Doctors located at 125 Calvin Drive. Officials say the owner of the business opened the business and discovered that the catalytic converters had been cut off of cars in the lot.
RCSD says the incident took place February 14, but information about the thefts is just now being released. Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call (803) 576-3000 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.