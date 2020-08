Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The number of new coronavirus cases continues to be low but so too do the number of tests.

Tuesday DHEC reported 691 new positive cases and 47 additional deaths.

The number of tests processed Monday continues to be among the lowest since the agency began testing with 3,716 samples tested.

The positivity rate was up significantly from yesterday at 18.6%.

For more on the latest numbers click here.