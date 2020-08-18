Columbia City Council declares Juneteenth a city holiday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– During Tuesday’s city council meeting council members approved an ordinance declaring Juneteenth a city-wide holiday starting on June 19th 2021.

Juneteenth, is recognized as the end of slavery and is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

It marks the day, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that slaves in Texas were told they were free.

City officials say the Juneteenth holiday is being implemented by the City of Columbia to pay tribute and recognize the holiday’s enormous racial and cultural significance in this country.