Congressman Clyburn visits Midlands post office

Eastover, S.C. (WOLO)–Fresh off of his appearance during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, Congressman Jim Clyburn was in the Midlands Tuesday afternoon.

Clyburn visited the Eastover post office to meet with Postmaster Lee Chorey to discuss the services the post office provides to the local community.

The visit comes as lawmakers in Washington are debating funding for the post office just months ahead of the November election.

Congressman Clyburn says South Carolinians should not have to choose between their health and their vote.

President Donald Trump said that last week he opposes funding for the united states postal service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.