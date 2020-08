Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The City of Columbia will not institute a new curfew, for now.

The possible new emergency management curfew was on the agenda for Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.

Ultimately the council wanted the governor to extend his current ban on bars and restaurants selling alcohol after 11pm.

The council is also instituting a house party ordinance.

The measure would hold landlords accountable for large gatherings held at their properties.