Researchers: Flu, COVID can be spread via dust

UC Davis, CA (CNN)–A new study indicates that dust particles may be able to carry and spread the flu and perhaps other viruses — such as coronavirus.

University of California Davis researchers reported the results Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Studies using tissues soaked with the virus and allowed to dry could send off possibly infectious particles when crumpled.

The researchers say that means dried influenza virus remains viable for a period of time.

This has implications for coronavirus, because like the flu it is a respiratory virus.