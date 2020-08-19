Area church hosts free backpack giveaway

Other back to school supplies will also be available

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands church wants to make sure kids are ready to go back to school whether its in person or virtual.

Brookland United Methodist Church is hosting a book bag giveaway this Saturday from 2 p.m. in the afternoon until 6 p.m. in the evening.

The first 500 children will receive a free book bag and there will be school supplies available during the event as well.

Brookland United Methodist Church is located at 541 Meeting Street in West Columbia.