Owner, Founder of ‘Halls Chophouse’ dies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The owner and founder of the popular steak restaurant, ‘Halls Chophouse’ has passed away according to those close to the family. The business posted a message on the eateries social media pages saying Hall passed ‘unexpectedly’ Wednesday morning August 19.

Those who knew Hall personally say he was more than just someone they worked for and went on to say it is hard for them to put into words what he meant to many of them. While asking for people to keep the his family in their prayers.

A statement was posted on the restaurants’ website, Facebook and Twitter pages saying in part,