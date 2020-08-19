RCSD deputy arrested and suspended after domestic violence allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department has suspended a deputy who was arrested for domestic violence allegations.

Authorities say Deputy III Aly Brun, 26, is charged with first degree domestic violence for the incident in Lexington County.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Brun has been suspended without pay after he was arrested Tuesday by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Lott also said Brun will remain suspended, pending the disposition of his case by SLED.

Brun was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.