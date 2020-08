Columbia, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina continues to see slightly lower numbers of new coronavirus cases.

According to DHEC of the more than 4,000 tests processed Tuesday, officials say they found 704 new cases of COVID 19.

In addition 17 covid 19 deaths were confirmed.

Overall, DHEC says 16.8% of the tests processed yesterday were positive.

That’s down slightly from numbers reported Tuesday.

