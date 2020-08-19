Sumter searches for man accused of Attempted Murder, Arson, Harassment

Sumter,SC (WOLO) —Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate Henry Taylor Jr. after authorities say he set a home on fire with someone inside.

According to deputies, Taylor is wanted in connection to several crimes including a Arson, 3 counts of Attempted Murder, and one count of harassment officials say took place in the early morning hours of August 8th.

Authorities say anyone who may know of Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office by calling (803) 436-2000. Anyone who has tips can also call information into officials anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted electronically by going to p3tips.com.

