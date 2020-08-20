“Lottery Lawyer” indicted, accused of stealing millions from $1.5 billion winner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP, CNN) – Federal authorities say a New York attorney who represented a South Carolina woman who cashed in on a $1.5 billion ticket has been indicted on charges he stole tens of millions from the winnings he was entrusted to invest.

Authorities say an indictment unsealed this week charged self-proclaimed “Lottery Lawyer” Jason Kurland with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege Kurland encouraged his clients to invest in entities controlled by his co-defendants.

Prosecutors claim Kurland received kickbacks in return and that the four men then allegedly used the money from lottery winners’ investments to keep their scheme going and “enrich themselves,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Kurland had been entrusted to safeguard a total of more than $3 billion in lottery winnings.

Prosecutors say more than $70 million was taken from the woman who in 2019 cashed in her $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket bought at a South Carolina convenience store.

Kurland has been released on bond, and his attorney has declined to comment.