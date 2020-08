One person killed in deadly shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One person was declared dead at the scene of a shooting Thursday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced its homicide investigation in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. and responding deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help shout submit a tip to CRIMESC.COM.