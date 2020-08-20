RCSD searches for man accused of firing 55 rounds in busy neighborhood

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate 27 year old Isaac Deshaun Watson they say is wanted for Attempted Murder.

Authorities say the charge is in connection to a shooting that took place August 8th in the 43-hundred block of Mellowood Drive which is located in the Starlite subdivision. During that shooting, deputies say Watson fired 55 rounds in the area which has been described as a heavily populated neighborhood. No one was injured during the gunfire.

Authorities say, Watson was already on the run for federal weapons charges. Authorities say they consider Watson armed and dangerous and ask people not to approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.