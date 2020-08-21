Black and white tegu lizard spotted in Midlands

Rob Dew,
20200821tegulizard

Photo provided by SCDNR

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Leaping lizards!
An unusual animal has been spotted in the Midlands.
Say hello to the black and white tegu lizard.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say one was spotted in Lexington back in May.
Officials say the lizards are popular in the pet trade but have begun to spread in the wild after escaping or being released.
DNR says they can grow up to four feet long!
If you see one, you’re asked to contact Andrew Grosse with DNR at  grossea@dnr.sc.gov

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts