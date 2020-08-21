Black and white tegu lizard spotted in Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Leaping lizards!

An unusual animal has been spotted in the Midlands.

Say hello to the black and white tegu lizard.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say one was spotted in Lexington back in May.

Officials say the lizards are popular in the pet trade but have begun to spread in the wild after escaping or being released.

DNR says they can grow up to four feet long!

If you see one, you’re asked to contact Andrew Grosse with DNR at grossea@dnr.sc.gov