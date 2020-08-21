Lumber prices rise to record high due to increase in demand during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Several people have taken up home improvements during the pandemic, something that has greatly helped the lumber industry.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission says the price of lumber has increased to record highs over the last few weeks.

Tim Adams, the Commission’s Development Director says about 20% of the high-quality lumber produced in South Carolina goes to local stores and big-box stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot, and says the forestry boom in the state over the last three decades has provided a strong supply.

“It’s a strong demand right now, and mills that are supplying that type of lumber are doing really well. Now whether it continues on, I think when people started working from home, they saw needs where they needed to do home improvement projects. Whether that continues on in the long run, we’re not sure,” Adams said.

Adams also said some areas of the paper and pulp industry, like packaging or producing fluff pulp that goes into diapers or sanitary tissues, are doing well.

Several local hardware stores in the Midlands say they have seen a record number of customers come through their doors to try and get their hands on lumber.