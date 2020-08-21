Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured deputies

Lexington Co, S.C. (WOLO)–The man accused of shooting two Lexington Co. deputies is now charged with attempted murder.

Investigators with SLED say Albertus Lewis was charged following the August 9th incident.

Deputies responded to the Woodland Village apartments after a caller reported Lewis being armed and trying to set something on fire.

When they arrived they say Lewis, who was out on bond for a 2017 murder in Richland Co., was holding a gun and a small child.

Two deputies and Lewis were injured in the shootout that followed.

Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery