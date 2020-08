Sumter, Co. S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Sumter Co. are searching for a suspect in a July shooting.

Investigators say on July 20th Sean Gilyard fired shots into a blue Ford Fusion at the intersection of US 521 and Horatio-Hagood Rd.

According to deputies two people were hurt in the shooting.

If you know where Gilyard is call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip to crimesc.com