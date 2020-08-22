DHEC: 825 new Coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 825 new confirmed cases and 68 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 33 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 109,962, and confirmed deaths to 2,372.

According to officials, the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Friday was 6,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.

