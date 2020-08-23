Columbia Police Department investigating after man found shot on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) According to the Columbia Police Department, investigators are reviewing surveillance video after a man was found shot at approximately 6 a.m. on the 600 block of Harden Street.

Officials say an EMS worker discovered the man and helped him receive medical attention.

Investigators are working to determine the exact crime scene. Authorities say it’s believed the man was initially inside a car with someone before getting out on Harden Street. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.