DHEC: 663 new confirmed Coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 663 new confirmed cases and 33 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 8 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 110,658, and confirmed deaths to 2,380.

Officials say 4,450 individual test results were reported to DHEC statewide on Saturday, and the percent positive was 14.9%.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit here.