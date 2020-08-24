Chase leads to crash, negotiation

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– A chase lead to negotiators having to talk a man off of a 30ft wall.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol say they spotted a truck driving recklessly in Red Bank and pursued it through Lexington to the Sunset Blvd., Northside Blvd. intersection.

Troopers forced it off of the road and immediately arrested two passengers but the driver ran off.

Troopers say they ultimately caught up with him about a quarter mile away when he threatened to jump off of the wall.

Investigator say they were eventually able to get him to come down.

Troopers say he will be examined at a hospital before being taken to Lexington County Detention Center.

Troopers say in addition to several traffic violations the suspect is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.