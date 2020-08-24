City of Columbia hosting mobile Coronavirus test site with Prisma Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get tested for Coronavirus?

The City of Columbia, in partnership with Prisma Health, has set up test sites for the remainder of August.

City officials have released the following dates and locations:

8/25 Prisma Health 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pardon and Parole (Old Building)

2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

8/28 Prisma Health 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pardon and Parole (Old Building)

2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

8/29 Prisma Health 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pardon and Parole (Old Building)

2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

For additional information, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-mobile-testing-clinics/