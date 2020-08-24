Daycare worker caught on camera hitting, tossing child

Sumter County, S.C (WOLO)– A former daycare employee has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Tiana McElveen, 24, hit a five-year-old boy and threw him to the ground twice.

According to deputies, video surveillance footage from the August 14th incident at the daycare facility, located in the 4200 block of Thomas Sumter Highway, shows the boy was in a fight with another boy over a toy when McElveen intervened, slapping the boy before picking him up and throwing him to the ground twice.

McElveen has been fired from the daycare facility and is currently out on bond.