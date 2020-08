DHEC reports 543 new COVID 19 cases

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC announces one of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 deaths we’ve seen in months.

Monday afternoon DHEC says of the 4,090 tests processed Sunday there were 7 confirmed COVID 19 related fatalities.

In addition the agency reports 543 new confirmed cases.

While the number tested is on the low-end the percentage of positive cases continues to trend downward at 13.3%.

