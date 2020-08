Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say Johnny Ace Perry, 54, is charged with Hit and Run with great bodily injury, failure to render aid, and driving under suspension.

Police say Perry hit a 47 year old man around 8:30 Monday night on Columbia College Dr. near N. Main St.

At last check, police say the victim is in stable condition.