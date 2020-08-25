Community remembers Myrtle Beach officer

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)–If you were near Myrtle Beach State Park around 10 a.m. Tuesday, you .

Around 75 police vehicles and even more officers coming out to join family and friends in celebrating the life of Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who .

After officers arrived, a ceremony was held on the Myrtle Beach State Park pier.

Cpl. Ambrosino spent 32 years on the force. Before that, Jeffrey Yates says he worked alongside him in the New York State Department of Corrections.

“I can’t say enough about the guy, he was such a good human,” Yates, who is now retired, said.

Yates has been friends with Cpl. Ambrosino for more than 30 years. He says he embodied the type of man who looked out for everyone in his community.

“He’s always out to help somebody,” he said. “I don’t care who you were or what you did, he was always there. At work, even at home. He was just one of the great guys.”

Cpl. Ambrosino’s , judging by the amount of people, some who didn’t even know him, showing up to pay their respects Tuesday.

“He would have done the same thing for me if I was in his position,” Yates said. “That’s why I’m here today.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Cpl. Ambrosino’s family pay for funeral and medical expenses. .