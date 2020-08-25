Local dog rescue recognized for helping community during COVID-19 pandemic

Camden, S.C. (WOLO) — A local dog rescue is being recognized by TD Bank for their work to help people and pets in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny & Ron’s Rescue, in Camden, was founded in 2005. Since then, founders Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta have saved the lives of over 12,000 dogs.

“Have a little phrase of ‘save a dog, and save a human at the same time,’” said Robertshaw.

The organization works to make sure the elderly in the community have food, by working with Meals on Wheels to deliver dog and cat food to senior citizens. The rescue also works with veteran organizations to pair up veterans and dogs.

One way they’ve helped the community during the pandemic is ensuring that pet owners who may be struggling financially have been able to feed their pets.

“The one thing we’re very proud of during this, we’ve paired with seven food banks and we’ve given out over 44,000 pounds of cat food and dog food to families in need during this pandemic,” said Danta.

Because of its impact, the organization was recognized by TD Bank and given a surprise.

“We showed up, unannounced, and informed them that they would be getting a professional photography session for the dogs and as well as dog grooming services provided by a local dog groomer,” said Jason Bristol, Midlands Area Executive with TD Bank. “Whether it’s dogs or horses or whatever other animals, their kindness and their loves shines through what they do on a daily basis.”

“That amount of help was just something over the top for us, and such a surprise. We’re usually thinking of arguing with banks rather than having banks come to us and give to us and share with us. So we’re really appreciative of that,” said Robertshaw.

Helping the community even during a pandemic, while finding forever homes for rescued dogs.

“Everybody’s on this earth to make a difference. I think we all have a mission, depending on what it may be. And I think if the whole world if people would learn to give back more, I think we could definitely be a better place,” said Danta.

“People really need their friends during all of this and dogs certainly are the best friends a man could have,” said Robertshaw.

You can learn more about the rescue by watching the Netflix documentary ‘Life in the Doghouse,’ or by clicking here to go to the website.